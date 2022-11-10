Man casts first ballot as an American citizen

OREGON — Carlos Paez waited to vote on Tuesday for two reasons — he wanted to cast his first ballot as an American citizen on the Election Day and he wanted the little ‘I Voted’ sticker.

“This is the first time I have voted,” said Paez, 70, of Oregon. “I became a United States citizen on July 14, 2021.”

Paez has lived and worked in the United States since arriving in Florida from Cuba along with his parents when he was 10.

After working as an auto parts distributor in Florida he moved to Illinois in 2004 and met his first wife, Nikki, who passed away in 2016. He married Tricia in 2019 and she passed in 2022. Nikki had urged him to become a citizen before she passed away and Tricia encouraged him to continue securing the lengthy process.

“Tricia pushed me the rest of the way. She was very inspirational about me finishing my citizenship and was very proud when we attended the oath ceremony. I could have gone to the courthouse and voted early, but this was a big deal for me to get this,” said Paez pointing to his ‘I Voted’ sticker.

Paez was one of a steady stream of voters who made their way to the Rock River Center in Oregon to cast their ballots.

Ogle County Clerk and Recorder Laura Cook was anticipating a high turnout.

“I think it is going to be fantastic,” she said two hours before the polls closed. “I think it could be 60-65% or maybe even closer to 70%. People are showing up like it is a presidential race.”

In the 2020 presidential election, 83% of voters cast ballots in Ogle County. In the 2018 midterms, 59.63% cast ballots.

In unofficial results late Tuesday, 19,327 of Ogle County’s 32,022 voters (60.369%) cast ballots.

Cook thanked all her election judges for a long day on Tuesday.

“I want to thank my election judges for hanging in there. They’ve had to work really hard today with the high turnout,” she said.

