Oregon VFW to make, deliver Christmas food baskets

Oregon VFW Post 8739 will be making and delivering Christmas food baskets to families and individuals who are in need in the Oregon area.

“We are still going through tough times. Everyone is experiencing setbacks from Covid 19 which led to lost jobs and sick families,” said Commander Bob Coulter. “We are asking those who can donate for this purpose please be generous again this year.”

Donations can be sent to Oregon VFW Post 8739 at 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon IL, 61061.

“We normally do 120+ baskets. We feel the number will be much larger this year. We want to send a heartfelt thanks to those who donate. It truly makes people happy,” he said.

In order to receive a basket, Coulter said any family or individual who is in need must call the VFW Monday or Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at 815-732-6851.

“Please do not call on Fridays as our phone and people are busy with other work. The Post is closed Tuesday and Thursday. We will start taking calls Nov. 14,” he said. “In order to order food we will stop taking calls Dec. 1. Each individual or family must call for themselves. Even if you have called in the past you need to call this year to update your information and make sure you are on the list. We will only ask for address, phone number and number living in your household. Baskets may be a little different due to shortages in food supplies.”

An adult must be home Dec. 17 to receive the basket. Deliveries will start around 8:30 a.m. and should be finished by noon.

“We will start taking phone calls Nov. 14. We ask you to please be patient we know this is important,” Coulter said.