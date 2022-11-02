First Friday at Oregon VFW on Nov. 4

The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, Nov. 4.

“The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. Each performer is allowed 15 minutes, and everyone can also join in on a jam session at the end of the show,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

“The show starts at 7 p.. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45 p.m.,” said Harp.

For additional information, contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.