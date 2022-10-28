October 28, 2022
World War II museum to open for Veterans Day on Nov. 6

Rochelle museum features items from WWII era

Roberts Armory World War II museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The museum displays artifacts from World War II focusing on the 70th Tank Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, and Rochelle area veterans. (Shaw Media File Photo)

ROCHELLE — Roberts Armory World War II museum will be open from 1 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 in honor of Veterans Day.

The museum displays artifacts from WWII, specializing in the history of the 70th Tank Battalion, 10th Mountain Division and local area veterans of WWII. The Higgins Boat will be available for viewing, weather permitting.

The museum is open to the public three times each year: Memorial Day, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival and the Sunday before Veterans Day. There is no admission charge.

The museum is located at 2090 Brush Grove Road, Rochelle. To find the museum, go to the intersection of Route 251 and Intermodal Drive in Rochelle. (An Army truck is at this intersection.) Just follow the signs, west about three miles to the museum.

More information is available at http://www.robertsarmory.com.

The Stuart Light Tank weighs16 tons and reaches a maximum speed 45 miles per hour. It was made in 1943 by Cadillac. This is one of the tanks on display at Roberts Armory in Rochelle. (Shaw Media File Photo)

