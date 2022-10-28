Tootsie Roll drive raises $5,800

OREGON — The 53rd annual Knights of Columbus Intellectual Disabilities (Tootsie Roll) drive in Oregon and Mt. Morris raised $5,800.

The event was held Sept. 9-10 by members of Oregon Council #1092 with help from their families and friends.

“We also had support from area businesses that helped with the purchase of candy. Sullivans and SuperValu let us stand in front of their stores,” said Dave Starke, drive chairman. “The funds that were raised help to support the Knights of Columbus programs in Illinois, such as Special Olympics and a number of homes for the intellectually disabled. Local organizations who will receive over $1500 apiece were: Village of Progress, Oregon School district special education program, and Stouffer Terrace. Over the past 30 years over $150 thousand has been raised locally.

“I want to thank to people in Oregon and Mt Morris for their generous support again this year,” said Starke.