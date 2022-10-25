Village of Progress recognizes attendees, volunteers during awards banquet

OREGON — The Village of Progress presented nine awards during its 2022 awards banquet.

The Village, which opened in 1969, serves adults with developmental disabilities in Ogle County and provides “respect, a voice and a purpose” to those who attend.

“As a result of the ongoing volunteer and financial support of individuals, organizations, businesses and industries throughout, and beyond, our Ogle County boundaries, we have been successful in maintaining a level of excellence that is recognized throughout the area,” said Tom Wadsworth, the long-time emcee of the Village’s annual banquet.

This year’s event was held at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Oregon on Oct. 19. Award winners received a plaque and medal engraved with the date, name of the award and name of the recipient.

John Herrmann Personal Achievement Award

Nora Wojtalewicz, of Davis Junction, was presented the John Herrmann Personal Achievement Award.

The award is named after John Herrmann, who served on the Village’s Board of Directors and the Foundation Board from 1969 until his death. To be eligible, a person must be enrolled in the Village’s regular work program and “demonstrate improvement in numerous areas.”

Robert Moehle Personal Achievement Award

Carla Grove, of Forreston, was given the Robert Moehle Personal Achievement Award.

Robert “Bob” Moehle was one of the original members of Village’s Board of Directors and served for 36 consecutive years. To be eligible for the award, a person must be enrolled in the developmental training program and, “exhibit persistence and a willingness to succeed” in spite of obstacles.

Fred Smith Competitive Employment Award

Cloceal Holman, of Oregon, won the Fred Smith Competitive Employment Award.

It is presented to an individual with a disability who works either full- or part-time in the community. Eligibility criteria include length of employment, dependability, attitude, flexibility and quality of work.

The award is named after Fred Smith, who joined the Village’s Board of Directors in 1979 and the first Foundation Board in 1990. He retired in 2014, after 35 years of service.

Carly Heller Special Olympian of the Year Award

Elizabeth Bastuk, of Oregon, was presented the Carly Heller Special Olympian of the Year Award.

The award is a memorial gift honoring Carly Heller, who died in an automobile crash in February 2002. Her parents, Don and Kathi Heller, and sister, Marni, selected the Village’s special Olympic program in honor of Carly’s love of volunteering with the Special Olympics.

To be eligible, a person must demonstrate a love for athletics and put forth a consistent effort to comply with the demands of competition.

Robert Stahl Friendship Award

Stacy Mitchell, of Oregon, was given the Robert Stahl Friendship Award.

It is named in honor of Robert “Bob” Stahl, who was a member of the Village’s staff for 20 years. He died in 1999.

Coach Cookie Warren Memorial Award

Cameron Mabrey, of Rochelle, was selected as the first ever winner of the Coach Cookie Warren Memorial Award.

The award is named after Carolyn “Cookie” Warren, a long-time employee of the Village who also served as the agency’s Special Olympics coach for 24 years. Warren died earlier this year, and the award was created in her memory, recognizing an athlete who shows exceptional enthusiasm for the sport in which they participate.

Janie Etnyre Volunteer of the Year Award

Steve James, of Mt. Morris, was given the Janie Etnyre Volunteer of the Year Award.

A person must either volunteer at the Village or provide volunteer assistance to someone in Ogle County who has a disability, in order to be eligible. Their involvement must be freely given and without any motivation for reward or attention.

The award is named after Janie Etnyre, who, at the time of her death in 1998, had logged the most volunteer hours on record.

Rick Hahn Business of the Year Award

Crest Foods, based in Ashton, was named the Rick Hahn Business of the Year. Jeff Meiners, whose family has managed the business for three generations, accepted the award.

The award is given to an area establishment that has played a significant role in furthering the Village’s mission. It is named in honor of Rich Hahn, a past Board of Directors president.

Robert Stouffer Special Recognition Award

The Oregon Park District was selected to receive the Robert Stouffer Special Recognition Award. OPD Executive Director Erin Folk accepted the award on behalf of the district.

Robert Stouffer was one of the Village’s original board members and the first board president. The award goes to an agency, organization or individual who has helped the Village by way of donated time, money or gifts.