Decrease in property tax rate part of proposed county budget

OREGON — Ogle County tax payers could see a roughly 2-cent decrease on their property tax bills next year if the proposed county budget is passed on Nov. 15.

The Ogle County Board Finance Committee is recommending a property tax rate of 71.2 cents per $100 equalized assessed value for fiscal year 2023. The 2022 rate was 73.2 cents.

“The EAV was up close to 7%, I believe,” Finance Committee Chairperson Greg Sparrow said during the county’s Oct. 24 budget hearing. “That will account for our increase in property tax value. If you keep the property tax rate the same, you bring in more revenue. But the percentage [being taxed] is small.”

Ogle County’s estimated equalized assessed value — one-third of the value of all the property in the county — rose to $1,852,643,580.

The Exelon nuclear power plant represents about one-third of the county’s EAV, Sparrow said.

The proposed 2023 property tax levy is $13,199,080. That’s an increase of $278,165 — or about 2% — over the amount levied in 2022.

Proposed appropriations to more than 80 funds total $59,953,808, which includes the nearly $13.2 million property tax.

The county’s largest fund is the General Fund, to which the Finance Committee is proposing an appropriation of $17,297,109. The revenue — which includes $5 million of property tax levy — is expected to match the appropriation, Sparrow said.

Some of the other funds that will receive part of their revenue from property tax levy dollars include the County Highway Fund ($1.85 million); IMRF Fund ($1.4 million); the Mental Health Fund ($1.03 million); County Bridge Fund ($925,000); Co-Operative Extension Fund ($140,000); Federal Aid Matching Fund ($925,000); Insurance Premium Levy Fund ($575,000); Senior Social Services ($274,000); Social Security Fund ($900,000); War Veterans Fund ($146,000); and the TB Care and Treatment Fund ($34,080).

“Keep in mind, this is not the final draft [of the budget],” Sparrow said. “This is the most recent draft. The Finance Committee will have a chance at our next meeting on Nov. 7 to make adjustments.”

The Finance Committee meets Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. on the first floor of the old Ogle County Courthouse. The Ogle County Board next meets Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the old Ogle County Courthouse.

The proposed budget can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3f9Uuvd, or by visiting OgleCounty.org and looking under the “County” tab along the top of the webpage, and clicking on “Transparency.”