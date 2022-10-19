Rippentrop hired as Ogle County Human Resource director

OREGON — Ashley Rippentrop has been hired as Ogle County’s new Human Resource director.

Rippentrop, of Stillman Valley, is scheduled to start Oct. 31, according to the resolution passed by Ogle County Board members during their Oct. 18 meeting. Her contract is for three years and is financed by American Rescue Plan Act monies.

Her salary will be $75,000 the first year, with county merit increases each subsequent year. Rippentrop also will receive a full benefit package and will start with two weeks of vacation and insurance.

Rippentrop said her current employer, Stillman Bank is, “a great place. I grew there the last couple years.” She said she is looking to bring what she has learned to her job with Ogle County.

She has a bachelor’s in personnel management, a minor in accounting and a masters in business administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Ogle County Board members voted to hire Rippentrop on a voice vote, with one person voting “no.” Shaw Media was unable to identify who cast the “no” vote.