Polo flag dropbox dedication set for Oct. 22

POLO — For those with damaged or worn U.S. flags, there soon will be an official flag drop location in downtown Polo.

“A lot of people, when their flags are damaged, they don’t know what to do with it,” said Cynthia Reynolds, a U.S. Army veteran and commander of the Patrick Fegan American Legion Post No. 83. “They kind of have this instinct that they can’t just throw it away [because] it feels wrong.”

The flag drop location is the Barber building at 101 W. Mason St. on the side along Franklin Avenue. Flags can be deposited securely within the building, and will be disposed of in an official flag-burning ceremony at a later date, said Reynolds, who owns the building with her husband, James.

“The [U.S.] flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” according to the United States Code Title 4.

But there’s a specific way to go about burning U.S. flags. The American Legion established a ceremony for disposal of unserviceable flags in 1937.

“We’ll do it properly and that will also be in cooperation with the VFW,” Reynolds said, referring to Polo’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8455. Area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops likely will be invited to participate, she said.

A dedication ceremony for the flag dropbox is scheduled for Oct. 22, starting at 11:30 a.m. The ribbon-cutting will take place at noon, followed by a flag-folding demonstration accompanied by a bugle player.

Hotdogs, chips and bottled water will be sold, and there will be a 50/50 raffle, Reynolds said. All proceeds, including half of the 50/50 raffle, will go toward a uniform fund for the Honor Guard, she said. The Honor Guard consists of VFW and American Legion members, Reynolds noted.

“The dropbox is for flag retirement, but we also want to showcase what the Honor Guard does,” Reynolds said. “We want the community to know these gentlemen show up and then we basically never see them unless they’re at a funeral.”

Honor Guard members perform a “solemn task,” but have no desire to be the focus of attention while doing so, she said.

“They’re there to perform the task for the fallen and to honor those who served,” Reynolds noted.