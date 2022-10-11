October 11, 2022
No solar farms, solar gardens allowed in Polo

By Alexa Zoellner

POLO — Solar farms and solar gardens won’t be allowed in Polo.

On Oct. 3, Polo City Council members passed an ordinance defining a solar farm/solar garden and forbidding their construction in city limits, Mayor Doug Knapp said in an Oct. 10 interview.

“We did approve that [ordinance] as submitted,” Knapp said.

Ordinance No. 22-15 defines a solar farm/solar garden as: “A use of land where a series of solar collectors are placed in an area for the purpose of converting solar energy into electrical power for interconnection with the power grid primarily for off-site energy consumption. The term includes any associated cabling, devices, equipment, and structures located on site that are associated with the operation of a solar farm/solar garden. The use of solar collectors for residential or business consumption that occurs on-site is not considered a solar farm or solar garden.”

The ordinance immediately went into effect.

In an unrelated matter, council members directed city attorney M. Thomas Suits to draft an ordinance regulating accessory structures/unattached garages, Knapp said.

“It’s stated that, as long as the detached garage or out-structure was behind the primary building, it said they could have a 20-foot roof,” Knapp explained. “We changed that to any out-structures have to be approved on a one-by-one basis as a special use variance.”

Unless a special use variance is approved by the Polo Zoning Board of Appeals, a roof can’t exceed 15 feet in height, he said.

Council members also:

  • Set trick-or-treat hours for 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, per Police Chief Troy Randall’s recommendation.
  • Approved Knapp’s appointment of Jennifer Grobe to the Polo Park Board to fill a vacancy.
