Let Freedom Ring Family Fall Festival set for Oct. 16

MT. MORRIS — A new Let Freedom Ring family fun event is scheduled for this weekend in Mt. Morris.

The Family Fall Festival is set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16. It will take place on the village square; the rain location is the Mt. Morris Senior Center.

“It’s a new thing we’re trying to raise some money for the festival, but also to get some fall fun in, too,” said Tiffany West, Let Freedom Ring Committee chairperson.

Activities include a penny carnival, pumpkin carving contest, costume parade and craft show, she said.

There are about 15 craft vendors signed up to attend, West said. Tickets for penny carnival games are six tickets for $1, she said.

“The Evangelical Free Church is helping with the penny carnival games and stuff,” West said. “We’ll be doing prizes for those games for the kids.”

To enter the pumpkin carving contest is $2 for ages 5 and under with a painted pumpkin and $5 per pumpkin for all other ages, she said. Pumpkins are to be entered already carved and ready to be judged, West said.

There will be winners for different age groups: 5 and under; 6 to 10 years old; 11 to 15 years old; and 16 and up.

“The costumes, it’s another time for people to wear costumes,” West said. “It’s not necessarily judging.”

People should come to have family fun, support the Mt. Morris community and to support Let Freedom Ring in funding the Fourth of July firework show, she said.

Fireworks cost $20,000, and the price is expected to go up next year, West noted.