Farm tour a success, offered chance to explore area as a ‘great rural destination’

OREGON — In its first go-round, the Oregon Area Farm Tour was a success, organizers say.

“It was a sunny fall day with perfect weather,” said Liz Vos, Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “People just wanted to get out of their houses and go exploring.”

The farm tour took place the afternoon of Oct. 9. People were able to tour four farms: BerryView Orchard and Dietrich Ranch, both in Mt. Morris, and Dandelion Feathers Farm and White Pines Ranch, both in Oregon.

Vos said she was told by Dandelion Feathers Farm owner Andrea Murray that Murray was doing face painting nonstop from 1 to 4 p.m., and Murray’s parents counted 120 to 140 visitors.

Total participation is hard to measure, because of the spread out nature of the event, Vos said.

“Based on the number of people at the Dandelion Feathers Farm, I’d say maybe there were more than that,” she said. “I don’t really have a way of knowing.”

The University of Illinois Extension was at Dietrich Ranch, where they had a worm compost and soil testing stand, Vos said. The people running that reported 27 adults and 20 children visited their stand, and even more were exploring other areas of the farm, she said.

“They had so much fun,” Vos said.

A dinner and barn dance originally were scheduled to follow the afternoon farm tours, but that part of the event was canceled.

“I think some people just wanted to do the farm visits,” Vos said.

There used to be farm tours every year, but there hasn’t been one in a while, Vos said when asked her reason for hosting the event.

“We live in a rural community, and I think that we have several [Chamber of Commerce] members that they have farms, farm stores and farm boutiques and things,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to do an event centered around them and what they have to offer. Our community is really a great rural destination.”