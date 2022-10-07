Oregon resident wins Autumn on Parade’s 60/40 raffle

OREGON — Andy Egyed can thank his wife Christy for his recent $11,679 payday.

Andy’s name was on the winning ticket pulled Oct. 2 at the close of the 2-day festival, but Christy, his wife, is the reason he was even in the hunt.

“I bought a pack of tickets (6) for $20 on Sunday at my booth,” said Christy, owner of Simple Comforts Soy Candles. “I put my name on half of them and Andy’s name on the other half. And one of his won,”

Being an astute husband, Andy, a lifelong Oregon resident, immediately handed the check over to Christy during the official check presentation Friday morning.

Andy said the couple has no immediate plans for the winnings, but mentioned that the extra cash will come in handy at their upcoming trip to Tennessee.

“We are going on a camping trip later this month to Nashville so I think we will have a couple of special dinners while we’re out there,” he said smiling.

The other 40% raised in the raffle will be used for festival costs.

“We thank everyone who purchased a ticket,” said Autumn on Parade President Debbie Dickson.

For more information on Autumn on Parade, visit www.autumnonparade.org.