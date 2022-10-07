Ogle County Democrats meet the candidates at annual fundraiser

Submitted by Becky McCanse

OREGON — The 24th annual Ogle County Democrats Fall Luncheon was held on Sept. 18 at the Lorado Taft Campus of NIU in Oregon. This fundraising event was a big success, raising significant funds to help support Democratic candidates in the 2022 election cycle and beyond.

Among the guest speakers were three candidates for the upcoming mid-term election.

Lisa Haderlein is running for U.S. Congress to represent the 16th District. She is committed to supporting equal protection for all residents; standing with farmers to conserve prime farm soils, provide clean water, and mitigate the impacts of flooding and drought; and protecting the right to privacy and reproductive freedom. Haderlein has served in several elected positions and runs a nonprofit small business raising millions for land conservation and creating jobs.

Karla Niemann is seeking election as a Circuit Judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit. Highly experienced, she has practiced law for over 20 years, all within the 15th Circuit. In addition to a number of professional associations, Niemann is also active in many community organizations, including Kiwanis, Stephenson County Historical Society, Tyler’s Justice Center for Children, Highland community College Leadership Institute, and the Stephenson County Fair Association.

Gerald Podraza is a candidate for the State Senate, 45th District. Some of the issues to which he is committed include improved rural economic development, support for early education and vocational education, funding for law enforcement to reduce crime and fight corruption, improved infrastructure, and human rights for all, including women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. Podraza, an active community volunteer, is a small business owner and member of the National Farmers Union.