OHS students honored by college board recognition program

OREGON — Oregon High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

“These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service,” a press release from the school district said.

Students receiving the National Rural and Small Town Awards were: Abigail Rogers, Alexys Davis, and Ryan Fox. The school district will be recognizing the students at the board meeting on Monday, Sept. 19.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in the classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Dr. Heidi Deininger, Oregon’s High School principal. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

To be eligible, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.