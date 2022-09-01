Village of Progress Annual Banquet returns after 3-year hiatus

After a three year pause, the Village of Progress’ Annual Awards Banquet will return on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“Join us as we celebrate the accomplishments of those who attend the Village and the many volunteers who donate their time and talent,” said Brion Brooks director. “It’s a great evening to spotlight our Ogle County men and women with developmental disabilities. They value your support, and so do we.”

The annual event will be held at St. Mary’s Leaning Center, Oregon with dinner begining at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 can be purchased by calling 815-732-2126. There is no charge for children age 4 and under.