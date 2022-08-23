OREGON — The First Fridays Open Mic returns Sept. 3 to K’s Sports Bar in Oregon.

The monthly event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. Each performer is allowed 15 minutes, and everyone can join in on a jam session at the end of the show.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45 p.m.

K’s Sports Bar is located at 408 East Washington St., Oregon. It is close to several restaurants.

Interested parties with questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.