Flash flood wipes out resident’s yard, leaves ravine in a matter of minutes

GRAND DETOUR – It took less than an hour for a flash flood to rip through Richie Boyden’s property between Oregon and Grand Detour Monday, leaving a ravine of destruction in its wake.

“I never saw anything like it before,” said Boyden, who has lived at 5130 S. state Route 2 for 30 years. “The water was running on both sides and through the garage like a river.”

Floodwaters ripped through Richie Boyden's property between Oregon and Grand Detour Monday, washing out part of his yard after nine to 12 inches of rain fell across northwestern Illinois Sunday and Monday. His 500 gallon propane tank can be seen at the bottom of the pit. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Boyden and his son Richard recounted on Tuesday how the floodwaters rose and sped across the property Monday morning.

“It started about 9 a.m.,” said Richard, who lives nearby. “Probably within an hour it did all this damage.”

That “damage” included whisking away tons of soil and Richie’s 500-gallon propane tank and leaving a 6-foot-deep ravine.

The Rock River rushes over the Dixon dam Tuesday following the rain that fell across northwestern Illinois Sunday and Monday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“My LP tank is laying down in the bottom,” Richie said, referring to the bottom of the large ravine. “The neighbors could smell the propane coming from it.”

At 9:44 a.m., the Oregon Fire Protection District responded to a report of a propane tank on the verge of falling into a sinkhole.

“It was in the sinkhole by the time we got there,” Oregon Fire Chief Mike Knoup said.

When firefighters arrived, there was swift water about 40 feet wide going across the driveway, Knoup said. Firefighters were not sure if the sinkhole had taken out the driveway. They also were concerned about making sure Richie was able to exit the home. He was evacuated through a neighboring property.

The Rock River rushes over the Dixon dam Tuesday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Oregon’s swift water team — firefighters trained to swim in rapids and rescue victims from fast-moving water — then entered the flooded area where the propane tank line was, Knoup said. The line had broken off and was leaking propane, so they had to shut it off, he said.

The water receded by evening, but now the task of assessing the damage and dealing with the insurance company has begun, Richie said.

“We’ve been trying to work with the insurance company,” Richard said. “All the water runoff came from the farm fields.”

On Tuesday, there was less than two feet of water in the small waterway that runs just west of Richie’s garage. Bent grasses, shrubs, mud, and small trees could be seen alongside where the floodwaters traveled.

Monday’s flash flooding was caused by 9 to 12 inches of rain that fell across northwestern Illinois during a 48-hour period.

State route 73 just north of Pearl City remained closed in Stephenson County after floodwaters covered the state highway just north of the downtown area.

Pine Creek rose from its banks Monday, causing officials at White Pines State Park to close off access to the park between the first and second fords. Access to the White Pines Lodge, which is on higher ground, remained open.

The main entrance at Castle Rock State Park remain closed due to floodwater damage. The boat launch facility, overlook area, and south end trails remain open.

A buoy lays alongside the north edge of Rock River above the Dixon dam Tuesday after being dislodged by floodwaters that followed nine to 12 inches of rain across northwestern Illinois Sunday and Monday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“Flood damage has made the small bridge/culvert on the main entrance road unsafe for traffic. Repairs are being coordinated,” posted Quentin Snook, site technician with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Knoup said the incident at the Boyden property was the only flooding to which the fire district responded Monday.

However, firefighters also responded to a downed tree on River Road and provided mutual aid for a house fire — possibly caused by a lightning strike — in Stillman Valley, he said.

“We urge extreme caution in flash flooding,” Knoup said. “People don’t understand the power of moving water.”

People should not walk or drive through flooded areas, and also should keep an eye on their surroundings, especially if small creeks or waterways are nearby, because their water levels can rise quickly, he said.

Up to five inches of rain caused Pine Creek in White Pines State Park to overflow its bank on Monday morning. Here, water races across the first ford on Monday afternoon. The park remained open to the White Pines Lodge. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Rock River water levels continued to rise Tuesday as tributaries carrying the heavy rains fed into the river.

Tuesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s department reported that the buoy line marking the Dixon dam location had been broken and urged boaters to “please use caution.”

Over in Sterling, drivers were advised to be aware of flooding that has closed sections of Science Ridge and Fulfs roads, and is encroaching on Lynn Boulevard, all as a result of Elkhorn Creek breaching its banks.

Residents use a boat on state Route 73 in Pearl City to access their homes Monday after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell across portions of Stephenson County during a 48-hour period Sunday and Monday. The floodwaters closed the state highway north of town. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Science Ridge is closed between state Route 40 and Hickory Hills Road, probably until sometime Wednesday, Sterling Township Road Supervisor Kurt Glazier said Tuesday morning.

Water also is creeping into the lanes on Lynn Boulevard between Oak Grove Avenue and Industrial Drive, Glazier warned.

Fulfs Road between Route 40 and Hoover Road is closed, also until Wednesday at least, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

(Alexa Zoellner and Kathleen Schultz contributed to this story.)