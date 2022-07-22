Special exhibit planned for Old Sandstone Gallery in Mt. Morris

A special art exhibit and presentation will be held in the Old Sandstone Gallery, 121 W. Wesley Ave., July 29-31.

After many years living and working in Europe (Germany, Czechoslovakia, Austria, and Switzerland), Erwin Woelfel came to the US to work for Kable Printing Company in their rotogravure department between 1965 and 1974.

Then, he worked for the US Bureau of Printing and Engraving, designing stamps, retiring to Rockford years later. In his private life, he was an artist, played the violin and cello, and traveled widely. Woelfel died in 2013, leaving behind a large art collection of his works.

A family friend, Joel Johnston, of the Chicago area, will be presenting fascinating information about his life and work while displaying dozens of his art works, stamp boards and festival posters that Woelfel designed during his lifetime.

Hours for the event are Friday, July 29, 6:30-9 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, 2-3:30 p.m. for the presentation of Woelfel’s life and prolific art works by lJohnston. The event is free to the public.

Visit encoremtmorris.com for more information.