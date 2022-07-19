Live music again at this year’s Ogle County Fair

OREGON — A variety of music will be just one of the highlights of the 168th Ogle County Fair Aug. 3-7.

The annual five-day event will be held at the fairgrounds, 1440 N. Limekiln Rd., one mile west of Oregon just north of Illinois 64.

Local country band Burn N’ Bush will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Lions Shelter.

Bluegrass to country music, compliments of First Friday, will come to the Lions Shelter on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Area artist Chip Messiner will bring classic rock to country on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Lions Shelter.