Auditions for PAG’s A Christmas Story are Aug. 9-10

MT. MORRIS — The Performing Arts Guild will hold auditions for its fall performance of A Christmas Story on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Pinecrest Grove Library, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

The cast consists of two men, two women, five boys and two girls.

Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13 at the Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

This beloved holiday story is humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s which follows 9-year old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.

All of the elements from the well-known motion picture will be in this performance.

Materials will be provided at the audition, so those interested in auditioning should come early to review the readings.

For more information about auditions, contact Director Dave Sheely at 719-740-6162.