German Valley Days offered family fun July 15-16

GERMAN VALLEY — German Valley Days 2022 is coming this weekend with plenty of activities for family fun.

The festival will be held July 15 and 16 with festivities getting underway at 5 p.m. on Friday with a “Fireworks Fundraising Supper”, an ice cream booth and a plant sale at the historical society.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. there will be German Valley/Forreston 12 & Under Baseball and Softball All Star Games.

“Activities will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday with a Pancake Breakfast, FHN Health Screenings and 5K & Kids Fun Run registration. Car Show Registration and an Antique Tractor Show will begin at 9 a.m.,” said organizer Donna Smith. “Activities for youngsters will include a Pig Scramble, Coloring Contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Petting Zoo, and Nerf Blaster Wars. Also planned are Face Painting, Big Bubble Time with Jason Kollum and Hacky Sack by Andy Linder.”

Art In The Park, an Around the World Basketball Shooting Contest and Prize Bingo are also planned.

The parade will step off at 2 p.m. followed by a Bags Tournament and entertainment by Galaxy and Grass Attack Bands. A pork chop barbecue will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Little Miss & Mister GV Pageant, MVP Presentation and Lions Awards.

“Trivia Night will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Prize Drawing. The day will conclude with Fireworks over Lake Baalton,” Smith said.

Available throughout the weekend will be food, including a Summer Rec Ice Cream Booth, inflatable rides and a bounce house.

The German Valley Historical Museum will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3 – 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Activities take place in the Ben Miller Park, along Church Street or Bunker Hill Road.