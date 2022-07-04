Big flag flies for Oregon man’s dad

OERGON — When Tim Valdivia decided to display his America flag for the Fourth of July weekend he did it in a very big way.

But then, Valdivia’s flag is big in its own way.

“Mt dad is veteran and and he bought this flag when a store closed in Rockford a few years ago,” he said.

The flag, measuring a whopping 18′ x 27′, was displayed along the northside of Valdivia’s home at 408 S. Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in Oregon, just in time for July 4.

“I’ve had this flag for about 5 years,” he said. “I’ve displayed it at my home before, but this is the first time here since I started living here.”

Valdivia said he flies the flag in honor of his father, a Navy veteran who lives in Rockford.

“He wants it put up every year. It brings him to tears. It means a lot to him,” he said.

With storms forecast for Monday, July 4, Valdivia was planning on taking down the flag down at midnight July 3.