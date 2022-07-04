July 04, 2022
Big flag flies for Oregon man’s dad

By Earleen Hinton

Tim Valdivia stands by his 18'x 27' American flag that he displayed on the side of his home at 408 S. Fourth Street in Oregon during the July 4 weekend. The flag was give to him by his dad who is a Navy veteran. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OERGON — When Tim Valdivia decided to display his America flag for the Fourth of July weekend he did it in a very big way.

But then, Valdivia’s flag is big in its own way.

“Mt dad is veteran and and he bought this flag when a store closed in Rockford a few years ago,” he said.

The flag, measuring a whopping 18′ x 27′, was displayed along the northside of Valdivia’s home at 408 S. Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in Oregon, just in time for July 4.

“I’ve had this flag for about 5 years,” he said. “I’ve displayed it at my home before, but this is the first time here since I started living here.”

Valdivia said he flies the flag in honor of his father, a Navy veteran who lives in Rockford.

“He wants it put up every year. It brings him to tears. It means a lot to him,” he said.

With storms forecast for Monday, July 4, Valdivia was planning on taking down the flag down at midnight July 3.

