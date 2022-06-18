Mother Nature smiles big time on second Jamboree

MT. MORRIS — All it took was mile temperatures, a nice breeze, and classic tunes to bring a large crowd out to the second installment of Mt. Morris’ Jamboree concert series on Friday.

Generation played classic rock tunes from the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell, located on the downtown campus.

“The weather is absolutely perfect,” said Larry Ubben, organizer. “What a great night.”

The free concert series continues each Friday night through the summer.

Next up, is Grass Attack on June 24, at 7 p.m.

“Grass Attack plays a range of styles from Folk and Country to Newgrass and Bluegrass, regularly performing at a variety of festivals, county fairs, park concerts and wineries in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin,” said Ubben. “Randy Tacket plays lead guitar and banjo. Jeff and Liz Wagner play banjo and guitar. and mandolin and guitar, respectively. All sing lead and harmony vocals. Bruce Rittschof plays bass and rhythm guitar.”

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Hector’s Cocina, serving Mexican food and drinks, starting at 6 p.m.

“Please bring a chair or blanket or enjoy our benches and plan to join us on our beautiful and historic Campus in the center of town for what promises to be a fantastic family friendly concert,” Ubben said.

In the event of rain, the whole event moves to Pinecrest Grove Community Center at 500 Evergreen Lane at the same times.

Jayce Slusser, 5, of Mt. Morris dances with friends to the music of Generation during the Mt. Morris Jamboree on June 17. The free concert series continue in the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell during the summer. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A singer for Generation sings as the band plays classic rock tunes to a large crowd during the Mt. Morris Jamboree on June 17. Performances of the free concerts continue on Fridqy nights throughout the summer. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The lead singr for Generation strikes a pose as the band plays classic rock tunes to a large crowd during the Mt. Morris Jamboree on June 17. Performances of the free concerts continue on Fridqy nights throughout the summer. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)