Bowers family donates shotgun to Ducks Unlimited

Jon Shippert, an Ogle County deputy and K9 officer, won the Benelli Super Nova Shotgun at the Duck’s Unlimited Banquet in Byron recently.

The shotgun was donated by the family of Scott Bowers in his memory.

“We want to thank Pete Oliver and Smokin’ Gun Worx for his assistance in making this possible,” said Mike Bowers of Oregon, Scott’s father. “Last year we donated two sets of Dewalt cordless tools to the Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Department. One set went to the Lindenwood station and the other to the Davis Junction station. These were lighting and extrication tools.”

Scott Bowers, 37, was a lifelong Ogle County resident, who died May 2, 2020, following a sudden illness. He was a 2001 graduate of Oregon High School and 2003 graduate of Kishwaukee Community College and a 2005 graduate of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.

He was an employee of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, mostly as a Task Force Officer with the DEA and the Metro Narcotics Unit. He was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, walking in the woods and spending time relaxing with family and friends at home.

Donations made in his name to his family were used to purchase the fire department tools and the shotgun.

“We feel it is important to let people know where their donations are going,” he said.



