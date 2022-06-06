Oregon Ganymedes to play at Estabrook Park and Beer Garden in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 12

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club will be playing the Milwaukee Grays Base Ball Club at Estabrook Park and Beer Garden in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, June 12 starting at noon. The two vintage base ball clubs will be playing 1860 rules base ball on a ball field located next to the historic Estabrook Beer Garden operated by Milwaukee County Parks.

“Come out to watch the Ganymedes and experience the first public beer garden in the U.S.A. since prohibition,” said Ganymede Caption Mark Herman. “The Estabrook Beer Garden was restored in 2012 and offers imported beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages along with bratwurst, hot dogs, and giant fresh-baked pretzels in a family-friendly setting.”

Estabrook Park and Beer Garden is located at 4600 Estabrook Drive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Oregon's vintage base ball team, the Ganymedes, pose for a team photo before playing two games on the field at the Field of Dreams Movie Site In Dyersville, Iowa on Friday, May 27. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club is an all-volunteer educational outreach program of the Chana School Museum in Oregon. They teach the early history of the game of base ball. For more details about the club visit their Oregon Ganymedes Facebook page.