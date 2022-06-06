5th Annual PorchFest coming to Mt. Morris, June 11

MT. MORRIS — PorchFest, a grassroots community music festival, is coming to Mt. Morris on Sunday, June 11.

PorchFest 2022 will feature 18 musical groups and soloists playing on 13 porches and lawns.

“Past favorites along with great new performers play 45 minute sets throughout the afternoon. Pick your music and move from location to location. Bring your lawn chairs, or sit in the grass, walk or ride your bike,” said Jeff Bold, one of the event’s organizers.

The event is provided by Encore! Mt. Morris.

PorchFest Schedule

1 p.m.

Goin Postal Unplugged • Classic Rock, Ballads, Country and more.

Who Drank All the Tequila • Acoustic Rock with a Bluegrass Vibe. guitar, bass, mandolin.

Wattle & Daub • Authentic acoustic voice, rooted in passion and the power of the Folk.

Acoustic Axis • Two acoustic guitars, Classic Rock, Blues and Classic Country.

2 p.m.

Walter Phelps • Acoustic Blues from the 1920s-1940s.

Louise Price & John Dickson • Acoustic duet and solo artists playing, Irish, Spanish, and Traditional Folk.

RuthAnn Lillstrom • Singer songwriter, Folk and Pop.

The Magtones • Good time acoustic Pop.

Denny Jacobs • Easy Listening to Oldies. Guitar and Vocal Folk and Blue Singer.

3 p.m.

Randy and Larry • Guitar and Harmonica, doing vocals, Country, Folk, last 100 years is fair game.

Greg Crull • Acoustic guitar, some looping and rhythm, Country, Folk, Blues, Beach, Rock and Roll.

Korey Pepper • The Gritty areas of 90s Grunge and Alternative Rock.

Spare Change • Country, Bluegrass, Folk.

Christa Leigh • Guitar singer, popular favorites and Jazz standards to Country Blues.

4 p.m.

Chris Kolling • Classic Rock and original songs.

Crosswind • Folk, country, and original songs. Guitar, vocals, and percussion.

Await the Light • Modern Folk duo, original and covers, accompanied by fingerstyle acoustic guitar.

Denny Diamond • Two acoustic guitars, known for performing Neil Diamond, plus other Classics.