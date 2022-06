PEORIA — Forreston High School’s softball team ended their dramatic post-season run with a 4-2 victory over Newark to finish third in the 1A state softball finals on Saturday.

And, of course, they did it with another comeback win in extra innings.

Check back for a full story on today’s game.

Forreston right fielder Aubrey Sanders catches a fly ball for the final out despite colliding with second baseman Alaina Miller in the third place game at the 1A state softball finals in Peoria on Saturday. The Cardinals beat Newark 4-2 in 8 innings. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)