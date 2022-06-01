Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull is June 4

FORRESTON – The 11th annual Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull will be held at noon Saturday, June 4.

Classes for antique tractors begin at noon, followed by farm stock classes at 2 p.m., truck classes at 4 p.m. and Badger State classes at 7 p.m.

The pull takes place during Leaf River Daze at the track behind the River Valley Complex. Admission is $15, and kids 5 and younger are free.

“A wristband gets you in all day, and you can come and go as you please,” said Joshua Bolen, a Forreston FFA alum.

Proceeds from the event go to the Forreston FFA alumni to support the Forreston FFA chapter at Forreston High School. A tractor show also will take place all weekend at Leaf River Daze.

“A special thank you to our sponsors who made this event possible,” Bolen said.

Sponsors are L TANA Trucking, BVS Diesel, Buckshot Ridge Farms and Excavating, M.A.D. Acres, Heels and Hardhats Contracting, Martin and Co., Helm, Prairie State Tractor, Dambman Service Inc., Boyer Livestock Trucking, Bocker Ruff Grain, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Peabudy’s North, Burks Custom Farming and Burkhart Trucking, Country Companies – Richard Montavon Jr., AgriGold Hybrids – Tim Joseph, Burrus Seeds – Bryce Sandahl, G5 and Associates Inc., Autoland Outlets, Pearl City Elevator, Seward Ag Supply, Bryan’s Diesel Repair and US Auctioneers Inc.

“Those interested in participating in the pull can sign up at the pull for their class,” Bolen said.

For information, find Forreston FFA Alumni on Facebook, follow the tractor pull event on Facebook or visit forrestonffaalumni.org.