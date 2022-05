Forreston scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and beat Durand 2-0 and win the 1A Durand Regional on May 20.

Rylee Broshous and Brooke Boettner had RBIs, and Kara Erdmann and Adriana Miller each had a hit for Forreston (19-4). Erdmann pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

The Cardinals will take on Pearl City in the South Beloit Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.