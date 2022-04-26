Oregon Park District ready to ‘move forward’ after investigation into ‘hostile work environment’ claims

OREGON — Six months after a former Oregon Park District employee first publicly claimed the district was a “hostile work environment,” OPD commissioners have declared it is time to move on.

“The Park Board takes these allegations very seriously,” commissioners wrote in an April 12 letter. “It does so because it is fully committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, rewarding and enjoyable workplace. The Board is equally committed to ensuring that its financial procedures are legally compliant, and its practices are maintained to the highest standards, with integrity and transparency.”

On Oct. 12, 2021 Amanda Zimmermann went before commissioners and said she experienced “years of misconduct and psychological harassment.” She said she resigned from her job as the park district’s recreation program manager on Sept. 17 after more than five-and-a-half years because of “ongoing poor leadership and the continued lack of accountability” faced by upper management.

Zimmermann blamed OPD Executive Director Erin Folk and OPD Superintendent of Recreation Tina Ketter, and called for Folk’s resignation or termination.

In a 19-minute prerecorded video, Zimmermann described a stress-filled work environment where she walked on eggshells, was subjected to personal attacks and felt the need to pretend that everything was OK in order to protect her job.

“A reasonable person would define that as a hostile working environment,” she said directly to board members after the video concluded.

Minutes from subsequent OPD board meetings Zimmermann also alleged misuse of OPD credit cards by Folk. Zimmermann cited multiple documents she obtained via the Freedom of Information Act when she made the allegations.

“After evaluating the allegations of a negative work environment and poor employee morale, the Park Board arranged for an independent workplace climate investigation related to these allegations to be conducted by legal counsel,” according to the April 12 letter. “The investigator was given complete access to all full-time employees. All employees were encouraged to be candid in their comments, and we thank them for providing honest feedback.”

The workplace climate investigation is finished, and Park Board members have reviewed the findings and deliberated, the letter states.

“The Board is satisfied that there is no evidence to indicate the existence of any unlawful workplace discrimination or harassment,” commissioners wrote. “The Board did identify the need for certain remedial action to address the legitimate concerns and input provided by our current staff. Specifically, in addition to positive culture-building actions, Park District leadership will participate in management coaching and training.”

The April 12 letter does not identify specific individuals by name.

Commissioners also investigated the allegations of financial wrongdoing, but are “satisfied that no material impropriety has occurred,” the letter states. OPD has received favorable audits every year since its creation, according to the letter.

“Further, the Park Board is satisfied that employees’ expenses on behalf of the District are fully and appropriately documented and in total compliance with applicable law and the policies of the Oregon Park District,” commissioners wrote.

“It is time for the Oregon Park District to move forward,” commissioners wrote. “Since September of 2021, the District has responded to 35 FOIA requests, all from four individuals closely aligned with the group raising these concerns. The Park District’s small team has responded to these requests at significant financial cost and resulting in a diversion of manpower within the organization to meet the demand. The Park Board looks forward to resuming its work providing for the recreational needs of the residents of Oregon.”

Zimmermann was unable to be reached for further comment.