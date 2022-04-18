Oregon puts ARPA funds toward CPR apparatus

OREGON — The city of Oregon will spend $17,282.22 of COVID-19 rescue money on CPR machine to aid firefighters doing chest compressions in emergency situations.

Oregon Fire Protection District staff accepted a check from the city Tuesday.

The money, which is allocated from the city’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds, will be used to buy a Stryker LUCAS 3 chest compression system.

“It improves caregivers safety when providing CPR,” Mayor Ken Williams said. “It is done without contact with the person who is in distress.”

A life-saving device that reduced physical contact was a consideration because of the contagious nature of the coronavirus, the mayor said.