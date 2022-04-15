Photos: Forreston and Polo teams compete in softball and baseball

Baseball

Forreston 22, Polo 0, 3 inn.: The Cardinals scored 18 runs in the second inning of an NUIC South win over the host Marcos. Owen Greenfield was 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and 10 RBIs for Forreston. Dylan Greenfield and Logan Dyson each had two runs and two RBIs, and Alec Schoonhoven also drove in a pair of runs. Tommy Appel added two singles, a double and three runs, and Jacob Fiorello was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Dylan Greenfield struck out six and walked two in a no-hitter.





Polo's Tyler Merdian pitches against Forreston during Tuesday action at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Softball





Polo's Natalie Nelson reaches for a high throw as Forreston's Hailey Greenfield heads to first during Tuesday action at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston 16, Polo 4, 5 inn.: The Cardinals scored 12 runs in the third inning to take control of an NUIC South game in Polo. Brooke Boettner finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in six runs to lead Forreston, and Kara Erdmann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hailey Greenfield had three hits and an RBI, and Rylee Broshous and Jenna Greenfield both had a pair of singles. Aubrey Sanders allowed four runs and three hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking four. Madelynn Jones took the loss, and Nicole Boelens pitched in relief for the Marcos.