Seven area high schools participating in clay target league

The new season is underway for the seven area high school teams who are participating in the Illinois State High School Clay Target League (ILSHSCTL) this spring.

The 1,311 athletes compete on the 65 high school teams from across the state that participate in the program, which is a part of the USA Clay Target League.

The seven area schools with teams are Eastland High School, Faith Christian School, Foreston Jr/Sr High School, Milledgeville High School, Morrison Community High School, Polo Community High School, and Prophetstown High School.

“We are excited to see a record number of high school teams participating this season.” said John Nelson, President of the USACTL, “There is such a high demand for outdoor activities that are an alternative to traditional sports, kudos to the coaches and parents that make these teams possible.”

The students’ 9-week season began in late March with the first of two practice weeks to get them warmed up. Weekly competition begins April 17, with a final ‘fun week’ in mid-May.

The season culminates with tournaments held in June, and athletes with top season averages will be invited to register for the League’s National Championship held in Michigan every July. This spring, more than 31,500 student athletes are participating in League programs across the country.

“Athletes of all types are able to participate in clay target shooting,” said Nelson, “The League has a ‘no benchwarmers’ philosophy, and the League’s True Team® scoring system is designed so that everyone’s score matters, not just the top athletes on a team.”

About the USA Clay Target League

With over 43,000 participating athletes in the 2021-2022 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

Visit http://ilclaytarget.com/teams for more information.