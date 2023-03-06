Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 impressively straddles on-, off-road worlds

In today’s pickup truck market, offering customers exactly what they want (or think they need) has become essential for the three domestic full-size offerings at GM, Ford and Ram. Whether it’s exterior off-road packages, upgraded leather upholstery, or the occasional set of heavy-duty tow hooks, checking option boxes when ordering your pickup is as customizable as a new home – and almost as expensive.

Silverado (GMC Sierra), Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 are simply blank slates to create an identity that matches the new owner’s personality. From the posh High Country treatment to the off-road competency of the ZR2, the Chevy Silverado has several variants that can be created to match a lifestyle – or attitude.

Those who are quick to compare the Silverado ZR2 to the Ford Raptor or Ram TRX are lumping in same-shaped objects and not really looking at what they do best. Having driven all three of the aforementioned off-road pickup specialists, the Chevy ZR2 is by far the best at straddling both on- and off-road worlds. The Ram and Ford are highly focused trail drivers who give up much more when they get on the pavement.

The Silverado just got a redesign last year and it looks great with its imposing front fascia and grille. This year, the biggest improvement in the ZR2′s aesthetic appears where the front bumper has been replaced by a Baja-ready package featuring bold, red tow hooks. This treatment looks seriously aggressive – and it’s functional, too.

Making my ZR2 very appealing for both on and off-road driving were the 18-inch gloss-black rims, a corner step rear bumper, 12 tie-downs in the cargo bed, LED cargo lighting, hard tonneau cover ($1,250), and solid-body rocker guards ($1,190). While it’s not a Raptor, it certainly looks ready to get on the trails.

Cabin

The Silverado offers up a very nice cabin. There’s nothing pedestrian about the recently revamped space, though the ZR2 is pretty much the same as the normal Silverado. I loved the Google-based infotainment system and the ease of using it (though it is slow). The screen is a nice 13.4 inches wide and offers plenty of visual surface and good-sized buttons. Look for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay options.

The dash and doors are laden with soft-touch surfaces that add a feeling of comfort. The dash centerpiece is a high-contrast 12.3-inch driver info center. While I found the seating in both rows of the Silverado ZR2 to be quite accommodating, especially with the standard heat and power adjustments, getting up and down from the driver’s seat is a challenge. The upgraded rocker guards on my tester had a great-looking tubular pipe aesthetic that beckoned me to get a toe on it to hoist myself up. Every time I crammed my foot into the guard, I anticipated the small toehold to give way and slip (not good for mental assurance). Takeaway: This is a tradeoff for off-road capability.

Performance

The ZR2 features 6.2-liter V8 offering up 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The 4WD flows through a 10-speed automatic transmission that delivers early torque and big power on demand. I like the ride of the ZR2 and it is far more competent and comfortable on the pavement than the competitors.

Again, this is not a Raptor or TRX when it comes to power output, but the ZR2 is plenty capable of doing everything the average person needs it to, and then a little bit more. Think ZR2 as a low-range trail rider as opposed to the Raptor or TRX being a full-speed, Baja-style running.

The ZR2′s standard-width body makes it much easier to park and maneuver around town than its beefier competition. While I really like the look of the bulky tire set and elevated ride height, you gain a little high-speed lean in turns and cloverleaf exits.

My ZR2 tester had a base price of $69,800 and with some of the optional equipment noted it climbed to $77,400. While it is not the steroid-pumped Ford and Ram competitors, it is a solid performer who is competent both on and off the pavement. The comfy ride makes it an easy daily commuter and the utility means it’s up to any job you might have.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.