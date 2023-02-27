Explorer Timberline helps find adventure

When it comes to accommodating the family’s transportation, many choose an SUV. And since 1991, a lot of families have chosen a Ford Explorer. This year, the iconic family-friendly SUV is upping its off-road game by adding a very capable off-road package called Timberline.

If we are being honest with one another, most off-road packages are purchased for their aesthetic impressions rather than the owner’s intended jaunts off the pavement into the bush. Perhaps knowing this makes the Explorer Timberline a little more impressive. This is, after all, an Explorer, it has room for 7 passengers, and it doesn’t really have anything to prove when it comes to moving people about town in comfort. So, what if you wanted to get a little adventurous?

Timberline adds

The Timberline trim pushes standard four-wheel drive to very capable Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires. Featuring an elevated ride height and underbody skid plates, the Timberline has a cool seven-mode Terrain Management System that puts competent off-roading in the palm of the driver’s hand. Timberline also gets improved approach and departure angles of 23.5/23.7 degrees.

With such competent underpinnings, it makes sense the Timberline would have an equally impressive exterior style. Look for badges, unique alloy wheels, and red tow hooks leading the way, while the interior gets a bit more utilitarian with ActiveX cloth seat trim and paddle shifters.

Stylish attitude

My tester was dressed in a great-looking Forged Green Metallic paint. The upgraded 18-inch high-gloss black-painted aluminum rims gave it a very hip, contemporary feel without diminishing the implied off-road chops. The black-tinted windows added another level of cool to the Timberline treatment, as did the red tow hooks.

Explorer is a big SUV that looks streamlined with its converging lateral roof and belt lines. The rocker panels are prepped for off-road abuse and, overall, the feeling is this SUV can go wherever it wants. Is it a Bronco? No, but it is not intended to be a visual challenger to off-pavement prowess, but rather a more refined look.

Performance

If you opt for the Timberline’s look and capability, do understand the only engine offered is the base turbo 2.3-liter inline-four cylinder. The 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6 cannot be had as a Timberline. I found the inline-four to provide more than adequate power around town and at highway speeds. When properly equipped, the Ford Explorer can tow up to 5,600 pounds.

The 2.3-L is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that is quite competent and I found it to be a fine mate to the engine’s capabilities. The EcoBoost engine offers start/stop technology to limit idling and help with fuel economy. The EPA rates the Explorer Timberline at 22 mpg highway, which is part of the price of being an off-road-ready SUV.

Cabin

The Explorer offers a very roomy cabin. The first two rows feel very accommodating for any size individual riding along, while the third row is much tighter. It’s fair to mention the Timberline gets you a heated, leather steering wheel – but that’s where the leather and any upscale feel ends.

I found the touchscreen to be the most impactful shortcoming, though it was not a deal breaker for me. It’s a small screen compared to the average size of the competition. With so much info and interaction going on it just is a little disappointing. On the upside, both rows of seats are heated, though I did think they lacked a bit of support.

The center console offers the driver an easy-turn rotary gear shift and off-road settings available at your fingertips. Overall, this is not a premium interior, but more in alignment with a vehicle that is going off the beaten path and may encounter some messy situations in the cabin. Visibility for the Explorer is excellent.

The warranty for the Explorer is 3 years/36,000 miles bumper to bumper; 5 years and 60,000 miles for the powertrain; and 5 years and 60,000 miles for roadside assistance. It’s a reasonable safety net if you do like most families who own an off-road-capable vehicle and you stick to driving on the pavement.

My tester was a basic Explorer Timberline that started at $46,245 and came to $47,540 with destination and delivery — about $10,000 more than a base Explorer. The final price landed at $47,540, which is a value given the off-road capabilities and competitors’ similar offerings. This is a good-looking SUV and it has earned my respect if it wants to head off into the bush.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.