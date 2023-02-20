Classy Volvo XC90 makes most of plug-in power

The 2023 Volvo XC90 is a full-size SUV offering three rows of seating, safety beyond compare, and a plush, gentle ride that makes great use of its plug-in hybrid power. While it is true plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) cost a lot more than standard engines, there are plenty of upsides to talk about, starting with this Volvo making hybrid a standard feature.

On the outside, the Volvo XC90 is a handsome SUV that looks refined from the front bumper to the rear hatch. I tested the top-end AWD Ultimate trim model (3 trims: Core, Plus, and Ultimate) that added 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels to bright chrome in the grille, roof rails, and window trim. It’s a classy ride that only gets better once you get inside.

While this XC90 is in its eighth year, the exterior still holds up well for a large SUV. True to Volvo’s legendary exterior design approach, the aesthetic is minimal, and never tries to do too much. My only gripe on the gorgeous 21-inch rims is it makes the ride slightly more jarring, but only you can decide if it’s worth every inch of the upgrade (I say yes).

Special interest

This year Volvo has made its standard powertrain a mild-hybrid, based on a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. My tester was the Recharge plug-in-hybrid XC90 that delivered an impressive all-electric range while delivering what is easily the most powerful and fun XC90 to date.

Volvo’s flagship crossover still offers the expected emphasis on safety with a laundry list of standard safety features and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. All of this, of course, puts Volvo up at the top of the safest vehicles for crash test results.

PlugiIn performance

The new XC90′s standard mild-hybrid powertrain combines a 48-volt battery and an integrated starter/generator with the existing 2.0-liter engine. The new B5 and B6 mild hybrids replace the outgoing T5 and T6 engines. My XC90 Recharge is the plug-in hybrid option. All 2023 XC90′s come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The base level B5 mild hybrid is a turbo 2.0-liter engine with 247 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and uses a braking-regenerated 48-volt battery. It offers a 25-mpg combined fuel rating. The B6 mild hybrid offers 295 hp and 310 lb-ft torque. That’s 60 mph in 6.4 seconds.

My tester was the most expensive, but the most powerful and efficient. The Recharge’s T8 plug-in hybrid is based on the 2.0-liter turbo that’s paired with a plug-in 143-hp electric motor. The top-end Recharge T8 delivers 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque, and 0-60 in 5 seconds.

The gas powerplant handles the front axle while the e-motor powers the rear. Consider this: the T8 is rear-wheel-drive only when using electric power, and front-wheel-drive only when using gas. Blending both electric and gas power delivers all-wheel drive. The T8 offers 32 miles of all-electric driving and 58 combined gas mpg.

Lush cabin

The XC90 is the flagship crossover for Volvo, and it can take great pride in seating up to seven people in excellent comfort, including those in the third row. The boxier exterior shape makes interior comfort, and utility space, the beneficiary. Even with all seats in an upright position, there is plenty of room for cargo.

Look for Ultimate interior touches from wood inlays and heated and cooled Nappa leather seating to sun curtains and a crystal gear shifter. Overall, what I really love about the XC90′s dash treatment is the sheer minimalism. It’s intuitive to use and quite easy to operate from Day 1.

All climate controls are located within the large screen, so there are few physical buttons, just a couple for audio below the screen. Volvo’s 12-inch digital instrument cluster comes standard, which can be itemized with desirable features from a head-up display to massaging seats. My tester featured a blow-your-mind Bowers & Wilkins premium sound package ($3,200) that elevates audio quality to levels you have probably never experienced.

This year, the XC90 switches to Google-based infotainment software, incorporating Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant voice control. The XC90 also gains over-the-air update capability, which means Volvo can efficiently send software updates directly to the vehicle.

The 2023 Volvo XC90 in any trim is a classy SUV with room for plenty of passengers and cargo. My ultimate-level tester started at $72,400 and added $5k in upgrades to end up at $85,495. It is a lot to pay for a mild-hybrid SUV, but with AWD and a premium on safety, this Volvo is so much more than just a people mover.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.