Mid-size Cadillac XT6 delivers high-end cabin, tech goodies

The 2022 Cadillac XT6 plays in the luxury sandbox with plenty of mid-size SUV competitors. While it does differentiate itself somewhat with its three-row seating, domestic and import brands offer lots of the same interior occupancy options. Here’s how it stacks up against the luxury competition.

The first really smart thing Cadillac engineers did in the development of the XT6 was to make a commitment not to create another Escalade. The XT6 is a handsome SUV that delivers a nice interior and stands on its own in the Cadillac stable.

At first glance, you will easily identify the XT6 as a Cadillac. The front styling starts with the shield-shaped grille (Caddy logo prominently in the middle) and authentic slim-line headlight lenses that slip smoothly around the front edges of the hood.

While I am not a fan of the boxy-ish feel when you look at the XT6 from the side, it’s not obnoxious and you know it will provide added space once you get inside the cabin. My tester featured the standard roof rails and gorgeous 20-inch alloy rims that really added a level of classiness. Slight accents of chrome trim elevate the exterior’s refinement.

My tester was the Premium Luxury model, which has a base price of $56,795. I found the cabin interior to be luxurious and worthy of this segment designation. I do need to say it is not as refined or luxurious as several German brands that compete, but it does offer plenty of premium features. From heavy-stitched leather upholstery surfaces and front seats featuring heat/cool settings to soft-touch surfaces surrounding the high-tech dash treatment, this is a very appealing aesthetic throughout.

The XT6 is available as either a seven- or eight-seat layout. The seven-seat model has amazing, oversized second-row seats that are equal in comfort to the front row. Up front there were power adjustments and several tech items to help the driver, including Night Vision ($2,000), heads-up display, parking assist and HD surround vision as part of the Technology Package ($2,300).

My tester offered tri-zone climate control and while the third row is tight, it was easy to get back there. Storage space is not as prevalent as other models when the seats are all in the up position (12.6 cu ft), but with the seats in the flat position, there is a robust 78.7 cu ft.

The XT6 does a good job of providing a large 8-inch infotainment visual display that is easy to reach and intuitive to operate. I found it very responsive and a cinch to utilize while driving. The system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, which makes it easy to just use your phone for your infotainment.

The XT6 is offered as a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo or a 3.6-liter six-cylinder powerplant. Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission whether you opt for the all-wheel drive or the rear-wheel drive.

My tester featured AWD and the larger 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine that delivers 310 horsepower. I found it to be quick and responsive. Understand, this Caddy is not meant to be a big performer, it does not have a “sporty” bone in its body, it’s meant to be a comfortable, luxury ride — and it succeeds at that.

Overall, the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is a handsome mid-size SUV that handles well and delivers plenty of posh interior cabin space. My tester had a final price of $74,315, a far cry from the base $56k, but with lots of add-on tech goodies, it was pretty impressive.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.