Shocking truth about F-150 Lightning remains its lack of weaknesses

I would have bet the proverbial farm that pickup truck enthusiasts would reject electric vehicle (EV) technology until there were no more options. The shocking truth is proving to be that EVs are OK with many potential new pickup consumers. If they remain as impressive as the 2022 F-150 Lightning – maintaining steady acceptance should be a done deal.

When Ford came out with the all-new F-150 redesign last year, it included a hybrid gas-electric combo option which was supposed to break the ice with traditionalists and ease the huge pickup pool of consumers into the new waters of electrification. And boy, did it warm those waters.

The hybrid F-150 surprisingly took off and by the mid-year announcement of the EV Lightning the orders started to pile up at dealerships nationwide. Part of the success must be attributed to the exterior look of the all-new F-150 design. My recent tester featured a gorgeous Iced Blue Silver hue, and this handsome, bold Lightning never suggests there’s anything weak about it.

Costs of going EV

My tester Lightning had a final price of $85,484, which is a mid-to-high cost for a pickup, but that’s not the real story, it’s just a happy outcome for the consumer. Yes, it’s happy. The 2022 F-150 Lightning requires no sacrifices to go EV with 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and almost 2,000 pounds of payload capability. What ends up being the story is whether you opt for the Extended-Range Battery.

Because Lightning’s driving range is impacted by towing, just like a gas-powered truck, there is a slew of technology onboard to estimate the driving range in real time. The Nav system will also display fast chargers along or close to the route to ensure range anxiety is never an issue.

The Lightning offers a base 230 miles of driving range, which is nothing to scoff at; however, the upgrade 131 kWh battery pack and its 320 miles of driving range add almost 100 miles of range! Maybe the deciding factor to go with the extended-range battery is the uptick in horsepower from 452 to 580, or the maximum towing from 5,000 pounds to 7,700.

Range anxiety affects most people, especially owners of huge vehicles like the F-150. So, who doesn’t want to squelch a bit of anxiety by adding to the range with an upgrade? Once you see the $21,500 price tag to add it, you may find peace with the basic package.

Fun factor & ride

If you have any reservations about an EV pickup, they won’t last once you drive the Lightning. Every downside to operating a gas-powered truck is gone. Acceleration is sportscar-like at 0-to-60 mph in 4 seconds! When you consider it’s a full-size pickup, and it’s all happening in complete silence, the impression sticks.

Lightning’s lower center of gravity and rear leaf springs means it easily handles heavy weight with authority. This is an all-wheel drive truck; power is always going to all four wheels. There are no 4X4 settings outside of a locking rear differential and an off-road mode.

Ford’s BlueCruise was not available on my XLT tester model, though the hands-free driving technology is available if you move up to the Lariat or Platinum trim.

Expected assets

All Lightnings are SuperCrew models featuring the 5.5-foot bed and all the innovative cabin and storage assets buyers expect. My tester featured an integrated tailgate step, a power tailgate, and a spray-in bed liner.

I really appreciated the large work surface inside the cabin between the front seats. You have the option to use an electronically recessing gear shift lever to make it all flat. The exterior of the pickup is surrounded by LEDs that provide working light. The 360-degree camera with both bed and trailer views adds confidence and safety.

The unique pop-up box beneath the entire length of the rear seats adds a great quick-reach storage option. The cabin has many of these thoughtful assets that raise the bar for every pickup in the market today.

The generator

The Lightning features 10 120V electrical outlets located around the vehicle, including a 240V plug in the bed. Much of the Lightning hype comes from its generator that can power anything without the need for a gas-powered version. Ford says the Lightning can power an entire house for up to three days in the event of a power outage. To achieve this you do need the Charge Station Pro installed in conjunction with Ford’s Home Integration System, a $3,895 accessory that does not include installation.

At $85,484, my XLT tester was a middle-of-the-road Lightning – and that was more than enough for me. A top-of-the-line Platinum model can easily reach six figures, so the value is definitely in the eye of the beholder when it comes to Lightning. On the upside, as an EV it’s eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.