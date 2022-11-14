Grand Wagoneer sets the bar for Jeep luxury

I remember when the Grand Cherokee L arrived, the “L” was for longer, which was a big deal at the time because it allowed engineers to finally get a third row into the hugely popular SUV. It was a long overdue move from Jeep that kept the brand’s enthusiasts solidly in-house.

Possibly just as overdue was the resurrection of the iconic Wagoneer name. And if the “L” stands for long in the Grand Cherokee, there should have been an “H” somewhere in the Grand Wagoneer’s name – for huge. The all-new 2022 SUV combines luxury appointments with more than 10 inches of added length over the Grand Cherokee L.

The Wagoneer has two variants: standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Both SUVs offer three rows, but the Grand Wagoneer’s distinct styling and enhanced luxury, and more powerful engine, have elevated it to become Jeep’s flagship SUV.

Criticism from consumers who chided the old-school SUVs for their rigid truck-style ladder-frame construction won’t have a leg to stand on as all of the issues have been addressed. Jeep engineers have addressed concerns about drive and ride characteristics – to the point that the Grand Wagoneer I recently tested didn’t suffer from any of those ailments.

My tester was the upscale 2022 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian 4x4. Spending just a few hours in it you know exactly what was in the minds of Jeep executives who targeted the new SUV as a legit competitor for the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade. I’d even say it’s got the interior luxury and 4x4 capability to toss Land Rover on that list.

To get on the Grand Wagoneer list, you will have to pony up some serious cash. The 2022 SUV has five trim levels, ranging from $88,995 to $105,995. If you’re all about the bling in your big off-road-capable SUV, a fully loaded Grand Wagoneer can cost you about $125,000 after taxes and destination charges.

While the V8 power under the hood gives the Grand Wagoneer superpowers for towing (10,000 pounds) it is going to be the luxurious cabin that wins over most in the market for this level of SUV. Featuring up to seven digital displays, including one screen that’s dedicated just for the front passenger, there’s enough eye candy on the screens and the capability to interface at so many levels, most may never take full advantage of everything going on.

The seating is roomy, comfortable, and leather-clad. You can expect heated and ventilated seats, power adjustments galore, and power-folding rear seats that can be activated from the rear tailgate area, as well as from the driver’s seat.

Obsidian Edition

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are pretty much the same vehicles, but only the Grand Wagoneer offers the distinct Obsidian package, which appeals to fans of the blacked-out look. From my experience testing vehicles featuring the popular “blacked-out” look, this Obsidian Edition has more black trim accents, inside and out, than anything I’ve been in.

The Obsidian comes standard with a 6.4-liter V8 powerplant generating 471 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Obsidian has serious capabilities with its standard 4×4 all-wheel drive.

The base window sticker price for my Obsidian 4×4 Edition was $94,845. The options included: metallic paint ($595); Obsidian appearance package ($5,000); Convenience group ($3,595); Heavy-duty trailer tow package ($995); and rear entertainment group ($1,995). Yep, it adds up quickly, but boy does it all come together as an amazingly comfortable and convenient setup inside the cabin.

Inside the cabin, the fun begins. The Obsidian appearance package starts with ventilated and heated front and rear seats, a foldable cargo shade, premium color tinted glass, piano black exterior trim accents, adjustable roof rail crossbars, black clear coat exterior paint, a McIntosh Studio Reference entertainment system with 23 audio powered speakers, thata front passenger interactive digital display screen, a set of 22-inch tinted and polished alloy wheels with black insert spokes, a front center console beverage cooler, black interior accents, a black painted roof, and gloss black daylight opening moldings.

It really is difficult to compare a Jeep Grand Wagoneer to many of the other full-size luxury SUVs in the class. There’s so much enrichment going into the entire cabin experience that it probably takes an owner a year to work through it all. With a price that can be north of $100k, that’s a good thing.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.