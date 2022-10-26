Nissan Frontier gets redesign, adds rugged upgrade, best-in-class power

I recently tested the 2022 Frontier and had a chance to experience what the highly touted redesign achieved in altering the look and feel of Nissan’s mid-size pickup.

At first glance, my immediate reaction to the Frontier’s exterior is that of a modern-looking pickup that screams capability – both on- and off-road. My tester was the Pro-4X Crew Cab, so it had extras that gave it a sporty vibe from the bold badging on the rear quarters to the rear bed roll bars, it looks aggressive.

Aesthetics

Nissan says the inspiration for the exterior styling was culled from the original 1980s Nissan Hardbody pickup. I really like the brash front grille and chiseled hood. The high shoulders reinforce the “durability” of the Frontier Pro-4X.

The 17-inch alloy rims in flat black were an added nod to this off-roader’s modern chops, while the generous tire size puts lots of rubber on the road. The off-road style step rails ($750)and bed-access package ($540) added real exterior flair to the Frontier Pro-4X.

I know some dislike the use of black plastic on exteriors, but it works well on the Pro-4X and its off-road look. The front and rear fenders feature black plastic that comes together well with other black accents around the truck. The optional Pro Convenience Package ($1,990) is especially appreciated in the cargo bed where the aluminum sports bars feature LED lights to illuminate the bed as well as side plates with the word Frontier on the bottom of it.

Trims

The new Nissan Frontier trim levels offer a nice diversity in bed sizes and exterior aesthetics. The Frontier King Cab is offered in 4x2 and 4x4 S and SV grades with a 6-foot bed. The Crew Cab is offered in 4x2 and 4x4 S and SV (SWB and LWB) grades, as well as PRO-4X (4x4 only) and new-for-2022 PRO-X (4x2 only) grades. All Crew Cab models feature a 5-foot bed except the SV LWB model, which features a 6-foot bed.

Performance

My Pro-4X model went well beyond aesthetics with its 4x4 four-wheel-drive capabilities paired with impressive horsepower. The new Frontier Pro-X offers a reworked suspension and steering to go along with a revamped powertrain. Frontier now has best-in-class 310 horsepower and shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive.

Look for a direct injection 3.8-liter V6 powerplant to push out that 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. Working in tandem with the 9-speed automatic transmission, this new Frontier delivers efficiency and an improved fun factor over the previous model.

The Frontier 4x2 trims deliver 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. My 4x4 tester was a little less efficient but very competitive with the class at 17/22/19.

In the Cabin

The Frontier’s cabin has been redesigned and, like the exterior, it is a huge improvement over previous models. I found the cabin to be open and roomy. The Frontier feels like it is almost completely surrounded by glass, which make everything feel larger inside.

Convenience and tech features include the largest-in-class available 9-inch color touchscreen, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available NissanConnect with Wi-Fi Hotspot, and wireless smartphone charging.

Nissan’s Zero Gravity front seats are especially comfortable with plenty of adjustments for driver and passenger. Rear seating is also comfortable (60/40 split) with plenty of head and legroom for passengers.

The NissanConnect entertainment system showcases the Door to Door navigation system and features a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth for hands-free smartphone use and streaming audio/text messages, plus voice recognition. This sets it slightly ahead of the competition.

With a base price of $27,840, the Frontier offers a lot of truck for the dollar. If you like the Pro 4X Crew Cab variant, it has a base of $37,240. My tester added a lot of extras with the Pro Premium leather seats, high-end audio, and safety features to land at $46,965. If you intend to go off-road, it’s worth looking at, if you stay on the pavement, consider the 4x2 trim.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.