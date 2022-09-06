Wheels: New X3 30i delivers punchy response, luxury ride

The X3 is a handsome entry-level compact SUV that delivers everything you would expect from the German manufacturer. For millions of customers – expectations are always high. I recently tested the 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i, one of a few different variants of the X3 that combine thrilling performance with drive characteristics that have set the bar for the segment in many areas.

The X3 is longer than most competitors at 15.5 feet and its curb weight, ranging from 4,079 to 4,610 pounds, gives it a very planted feel on the pavement, something that benefits X3 performance and ride comfort. Rest assured, there’s nothing cheap about the BMW’s overall build.

Three Trims

Available in three trims, the BMW X3 can be had as the 30i, M40i, and M. Each trim offers distinct powertrains, while offering very similar cabin comforts and tech features. My entry-level xDrive30i had a base price of $45,700, which when compared to other compact luxury SUVs with the all-wheel drive and the quality-build bar BMW sets – it’s a value.

Refined Exterior

On the outside, the X3 offers BMW’s signature dual-grille up front, a long hood that climbs to the peak of the roofline before diving steeply to the rear tailgate. The profile is not exactly racing-inspired, but the overall effect is refined. I think the sleek, wrap-around multi-feature headlamps draw your eye right across the minimal beltline, virtually undisturbed, to the rear lamps.

My tester had 21-inch rims, part of a $4,100 M Sport option package, that provided a menacing level of attitude without changing the overall sophistication of the exterior appeal. These big wheels provide great added aesthetics while adding traction and performance capabilities.

Performance

The base level X3 features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine capable of outputting 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with an 8-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels and gets it up to 60 mph in a respectable 6.3 seconds.

For most drivers, the X3′s quick throttle response and plentiful low-end torque will be a reason to smile whether they are tooling about town or road tripping on the highway. The xDrive all-wheel-drive variant has a 21 mpg city and 28 mpg highway rating. The X3 cannot tow a lot, but it can easily handle up to 4,400 pounds when properly equipped.

There’s no denying the excellent driving dynamics of the X3. It not only remains composed through aggressive turns and offers nicely weighted steering, but it stops on a dime.

Overall, the ride quality is firm and sporty.

Cabin

Inside the X3 you will find a surprisingly big cabin with great head and legroom up front and decent space for two adults (3 kids) in the second row. This is an elegant interior that incorporates a bounty of premium materials throughout.

Space is also prevalent for cargo. Not many in this segment can match the X3′s cargo capacity. Look for 28.7 cubic feet of space behind its rear seats and 62.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

I found the X3′s large touch screen to be quite intuitive and offer extremely sharp graphics. This is a very user-friendly interface that allows you to use physical buttons/knobs to control functions while driving.

The base X3 has a 10.25-inch touch screen, navigation, a 12-speaker stereo, HD Radio, USB ports, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hot spot, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. My tester featured the upgrade 12.3-inch touch screen, an amazing 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, satellite radio, and wireless device charging.

The BMW X3 gets an overall five-star safety rating from the NHTSA, so families looking at it can be confident this is a very safe SUV. My tester, which also added a premium upgrade package and Dynamic Handling package landed at $58,490. Given high reliability and impressive resale values on BMW, this should attract buyers more than turn them away.

John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.