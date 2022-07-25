Hyundai Ioniq 5 impresses in every way

Unless you are someone who doesn’t seek out information about electric vehicles (EVs), then the fact I was quite impressed with the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 probably does not surprise you. I had it for a week and each day I was more enamored with its ease of use and performance metrics.

While I have long accepted the reality of EVs as the future, some of the all-electric offerings I have reviewed have fallen a bit short. However, this EV has garnered awards for World Car Design of the Year, World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle of the Year. As Adam Sandler once put it: Not Too Shabby!

Captivating looks

Embarking on a week-long test, I was excited to get in and drive the Ioniq 5 once I got a first-hand look at its exterior in my driveway. It doesn’t look like anything else on the road and that’s hard to do these days. It employs a very contemporary exterior design that had people all week coming up to me and asking what it was and most notably, “was it electric?”

Sleek and featuring distinct chiseled, aerodynamic lines, the cool thing about Ioniq 5′s exterior style is that it presents exactly what you would think a futuristic EV-powered vehicle would look like. Everything about it is streamlined and futuristic, right down to the low-friction rubber.

According to Korean-based manufacturer Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 is an electric compact crossover. Adding to the already-stated allure of the exterior design, it definitely is a crossover, but the visual design cues create an illusion of sorts that makes it appear smaller and more car-like.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s first vehicle assembled on an EV-only platform. According to Hyundai, the 5 reflects their vision of an Ioniq series of vehicles ranging in size from 1-9, with the 9 being the largest SUV. In other words, this is the middle of the lineup.

Performance

The all-wheel-drive tester I had was quick and incredibly responsive to any jab of the accelerator. Ioniq 5 accelerates from 0-60 mph in about 4.5 seconds and offers 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. Like many EVs, it feels planted to the pavement, which is not a misperception. The weight of the batteries is placed on the lower levels of the platform and it delivers a low center of gravity and exceptional balance.

I cannot overstate the incredible feeling of launching from a dead stop to 60 with very little noise and hardly any feedback I have been accustomed to in my driving career. And in the context of “that’s an EV” it’s all good.

There’s little doubt in my mind that this Ioniq 5 powerplant is capable of a lot more than what Hyundai is giving me right now. You can just feel it being held back like a golf cart being shut down by a throttle governor. Hyundai has built-in a wonderfully supple suspension that directly impacts the responsiveness of the steering.

Cool cabin

When you can drop the girth and space needed for an engine, even a small 4-cylinder variant, you pick up a lot of room to do cool things inside, and the interior of the Ioniq 5 is where cool things become a reality. Featuring a 118.1-inch wheelbase, which is shockingly several inches longer than its sibling three-row Palisade, you get a feel for just how much room there is to stretch out in the Ioniq 5.

Both rows offer excellent head and legroom. Hyundai designed a low-profile center console that adds a feeling of having even more space. The dash is minimal with two long, horizontal screens providing everything from charge capacity, range of charge, and speed limits, including all the HVAC and audio interactions.

Range anxiety?

I have range anxiety whenever I test an EV. Twice I have run out of juice while away from my home or any nearby charger. Variables will impact how quickly you draw from the battery, so it is not a set-in-stone science yet – hence, the anxiety. Hyundai Ioniq 5 can get up to 303 miles with the single-motor version and 256 miles with the AWD version.

The biggest plus for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the fast-charging technology it offers. On a 350-kW fast charger, the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10% to 80% — the longest charge you would do on a fast charger, typically — in just 18 minutes. That will get you over 60 miles of range — enough to get home in most cases — on a five-minute charge.

Cost

Possibly the only ding I have with the Ioniq 5 is the cost. While I do recognize this is still cutting-edge technology, and with gas at $6-plus, it doesn’t take long to pay off big time. The base Ioniq 5 is the 228-hp RWD long-range version at $44,000. I drove the top-trim Limited AWD model, which came out to $54,695. It’s costly, but being cool and non-reliant on fossil fuels may just be worth it.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.