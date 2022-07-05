New Nissan Pathfinder offers 3-row capacity with improved fuel economy

The Pathfinder has been long overdue for a redesign, something it has not had since 2012. Better late than never for Nissan’s newly minted 3-row family SUV, which occupies a segment that is crowded and very competitive.

Exterior

So, how did the engineers at Nissan do? Based on the time elapsed since the last redesign, it would be hard to imagine them not exceeding at every level of the previous model, which is the case. On the outside, there really isn’t anything to dislike about the minimal exterior stylings. It doesn’t go overboard in any area, unlike many of the mid-sized competitors.

Pathfinder is available in the S, SV, SL and Platinum trim levels. The base price is $34,560 with my top-end variant climbing to $51,395 loaded with everything you might want. One of the more distinctive features of my Platinum tester was the two-tone paint scheme ($350), which featured flat black from the window sills up through the functional roof racks. It’s a contemporary look that adds some fun to an average exterior design.

Adding a nice touch of refinement to my tester were the running boards ($730) and a really cool Lighting Package that featured illuminated kick plates. The 20-inch alloy rims elevate the look of the Pathfinder and help raise it off the pavement for better clearance.

Powerplant

The 3.5-liter V6 engine is the only choice you have with Pathfinder. Kicking out 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque, it’s quite serviceable but lacks real oomph to thrill. Maybe the best part about Pathfinder’s drivetrain is what it is not – a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Previous models had CVT and I am just not a fan of these for larger vehicles. Thankfully, the 2022 Pathfinder has a conventional 9-speed automatic transmission, which makes it far more adept at towing (rated at 6,000 pounds).

Pathfinder offers front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Nissan says it has improved the performance and responsiveness of its AWD system, which I can attest to are noticeable immediately. FWD models are rated at 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. The S, SV, and SL AWD models are rated at 21/27/23.

Interior

The most notable change from previous cabins is undoubtedly the use of soft-touch materials and craftsmanship quality – and a low-noise factor. Much improved is this Pathfinder and it can attribute the noise reduction to thicker second-row windows and new laminated acoustic glass for the front windows, a new engine cover, improved hood and dash/firewall isolation, and more sound deadening material beneath the carpet.

The seating was very comfortable, with plenty of power adjustments for the front row seats, as well as a heated option. My tester featured two large captain’s chairs in the second row, you can also opt for a bench seat for three, and a two-person bench is in the third row. One cool feature for the second row was the removable console that sits between the seats. It can be lifted out and stored in the underfloor storage space in the rearmost cargo area.

I appreciated the thought that went into a folding mechanism for the second row that allows it to dip forward to allow access to the third row while a child seat is installed. This also allows more access to the rear bench, which is best suited for kids. With the two rearmost rows folded, cargo space expands to 80.5 cubes, though a nice 6.6 cubic feet of space exists behind the third row.

Pathfinder has a new infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired & wireless). I found the interface with the audio/climate and entertainment operations to be intuitive.

Like a lot of the Pathfinder, there’s not a lot of negative stuff to say, but in the same breath, I admit it was hard to find something really special either. There’s no doubt this is a much-improved Pathfinder, but the three-row crowd is a competitive bunch, and chiseling out niche customers can be a dog-eat-dog experience. I like the Pathfinder and if you keep it for about $44k, it does have some great value.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.