BMW X3 M checks all performance crossover boxes with 503 hp

I had the chance to sample the 2021 BMW X3 M last summer and it made it onto my favorites list for crossovers. Then BMW comes out with the 2022 model and pledges to enhance the look, feel, and performance. To that, I was somewhat skeptical – until I drove the ‘22 for a week.

The 2022 X3 gets big changes on the outside, upgrades to the cabin, and under the hood where there are improvements promising to get you up to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Not too shabby for a 1-year changeover, so let’s get into why it’s special.

New exterior

The first thing you notice is the larger kidney grille. This signature feature pushes down into the redesigned front bumper. The L-shaped side air intakes and swept-back headlights generate even more attitude than the previous model.

While it cost a pretty penny, the new Frozen Marina Bay Blue Metallic, one of four stunning new hues, elevated the X3 to superhero status immediately. Pair it with the 21-inch double-spoke Shadowline rims and it looks gorgeous while also promising to spit fire if you get too close. I love the M quad tailpipes and additional M aerodynamic elements.

Cabin

The BMW cabin is always going to be filled with high-tech features, quality materials and gorgeous leather. The newly redesigned center console features iDrive 7, which now offers remote software upgrades. The touchscreen interface is larger and quicker than the 2021′s model. One great feature was the revised controls that allow you to setup specific settings for the suspension and engine. The edgy ventilation outlets are also new for this X3 interior.

The standard power M sport seats provide comfortable seating for 5 adults. Front passengers enjoy power adjustments that will grip and hold you as tight or as loose as you like. The Merino/Alcantara leather combo is exquisite. Other M features include heated front seats, three-zone climate control, a universal garage door opener, a digital instrument cluster measuring 12.3 inches, and a touchscreen display that’s the same size. Front/rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and active blind-spot detection.

Behind the second-row seats, you have 28.7 cubic feet of utility space. The rear seats have 40/20/40 split-folding functionality and, when folded, cargo capacity swells to 62.7 cubes.

Performance

The 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo engine is a keeper from the previous year, but now it drums up 13 lb-ft more torque for the regular X3 M and 37 lb-ft more for the Competition version. As a result, both models are much quicker than the 2021 models.

The X3 M produces 473 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque, while the X3 M Competition variant kicks out 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. This is where things elevate this crossover into the “special” category. Yes, the Competition Package is $7,000, but it elevates your awesome crossover to another stratosphere where $7k becomes an afterthought.

Paired to an 8-speed automatic Drivelogic transmission, the X3 M offered smooth, snappy shifts, where you can switch through the ratios manually using steering-mounted shift paddles. There are three Drivelogic modes, with Mode 3 enabling swifter gear changes and the ability to hold onto gears longer.

With a curb weight of just 4,610 pounds, there is a wonderful balance struck whereby the X3 M feels planted while exhibiting its fire-breathing capacity. Of course, the all-wheel-drive system adds a lot to the “Keeping it Planted” formula. As if you needed extra sprinkles on your speed sundae, the X5 M has a top speed of 155 mph, or 177 mph if you opt for the M Driver’s package. If you prefer nuts, fuel economy is a rather shocking 15/20/17 mpg city/highway/combined.

Pricing

At a base price of $69,900, this X3 M is not your average crossover — thankfully. In fact, once my tester had the Frozen Marina Bay Metallic paint added ($4,500), the M Driver’s Package ($2,500), the Competition Package ($7,000) and the Executive Package ($2,450), it was sitting at $87,345. Admittedly, that’s a pretty hefty price tag for a small crossover. So, why is the 2022 X3 worth it? It’s the completeness of the M package as a true performance vehicle.

The X3 is covered by a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and four years of roadside assistance. Three years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance are offered as well.

If you appreciate a vehicle capable of serious performance with all the capacity it takes to push it to the limit and remain a vehicle that handles with poise and true luxury fittings, then you will love the BMW X3 M.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.