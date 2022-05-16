Off-road enthusiasts will love Ford Tremor

The pickup tradition in the United States is well documented and the popularity of these trucks seems to have no end. Recently, there has been a strong demand for more rugged off-road-capable pickups – the Ford Raptor stands in rarified air when it comes to these vehicles (as does its MSRP).

Ford is never one to sit back and let any segment of the pickup truck category go to a competitor. Losing out on these rugged truck sales led to the development of the new Tremor package (there are 3 variants) which is a big step up from the standard F-150 but below big brother Raptor.

Tremor upgrades

The 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor delivers a large shovel-load full of rugged enhancements to Ford’s stable of pickups. New off-road-focused capabilities are added to the Tremor, including Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive, and Trail Turn Assist.

Look for a standard locking rear differential, driveline gear and beefed-up suspension, enhanced shock travel, added approach, break-over and departure angles, and an optional front Torsen limited-slip differential.

There are two types of Tremor buyers: one who wants to look the part and one who wants to play the part. All of these features elevate the Tremor high above a standard F-150. So, anyone in a Tremor can choose how they want to convey their particular attitude, whether it be slightly, or more thoroughly, off the road.

Optics

Tremor gets enough special elements to easily set it apart from the F-150. For me, the first thing I noticed was the huge 33-inch tires on the dark matte aluminum wheels. This not only elevates the Tremor, which is an inch higher upfront and 1.5 inches taller in the rear than an F-150, but clearly wider, too.

This is a very aggressive-looking pickup and I especially liked the black-tipped exhaust pipes out back. My Tremor tester had a huge Ford grille, razor-edge hood, and the distinction of the Raptor’s unique front skid plate and bumpers. I appreciated the full running boards for their look and the lift they provided getting in and out.

I like the optics of the shorter 5.5-foot cargo bed on the Tremor, which can be outfitted with a 2.0-kilowatt onboard generator with twin 120-volt outlets in the bed. Off-road enthusiasts will ogle over the Tremor’s approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees, and departure angle of 24.3 degrees. It’s all there – this is a very capable trail rider.

Performance

Tremor features a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 pumping out 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. The twin-turbo is mated to a 10-speed automatic that handles the standard all-wheel drive. One of my big takeaways during my week of testing the Tremor was just how good it handled on the pavement. After all, this is a pickup engineered to be on everything else but the road – but it did a wonderful job handling both surfaces.

Thankfully, the base trim has a two-speed transfer case and an electronically controlled locking rear differential. Want more control? There’s an optional Torsen limited-slip differential for the front axle. Tremor can tow a maximum of 10,900 pounds and it offers a 1,885-pound payload.

Tremor’s adaptive suspension and powertrain are easily controlled from the driver’s seat. Whether it’s the mode selector for specific conditions like rock crawling, snow, sand, or mud, you just rotate the dial and you get immediate four-low, tighten down the shocks and smooth out the truck’s throttle response.

The Tremor’s Trail Toolbox is a distinct group of features that feed the sugar to off-road enthusiasts. They include:

• Trail Turn Assist, which helps a driver make tighter turns at low speeds.

• Trail Control, which combines both Hill Climb and Hill Descent Control.

• Trail One-Pedal Drive, which modulates the brakes for you by working the throttle when you’re off-road.

While the Tremor is not a Raptor, it is in fact a very well-thought-out variant that provides amazing off-road capability, all the Ford F-150 add-on options for work or play, and a nice starting price at $51,200.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.