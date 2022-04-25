Sorento scores big points with all-wheel drive, utility points with 3-row seating

I recently tested the high-end of the 2022 Kia Sorento line, the SX-Prestige which, when paired with all-wheel drive, is formally called the X-Line. You can call it anything you like, but I’d prefer to simply say this SUV checked pretty much every box you want for the value price of $45,120.

I know what you’re thinking, $45k for a Kia that’s not even their biggest (Telluride). Trust me when I say if you are looking for a mid-size SUV that scores big on exterior styling, and even bigger on interior quality and tech while managing to deliver performance that’s well above average — check the box that says Sorento SX-Prestige.

Stylish exterior

I know a lot of marketing effort goes into exterior paint schemes, and this tester was a great one — Wolf Gray. This light gray hue was a perfect match for the 20-inch upgraded flat black alloy rims and cool flat black roof rails that framed the Sorento from top to bottom. This Kia does not have a sleek roofline, though clever use of the rear side window’s descending line makes it look much racier.

The dual exhaust and sporty rear spoiler add some attitude, while the facade features great sculpted lines, a bold hood, and a nasty tiger grille upfront. This X-Line offers higher ground clearance than other trims, though it is hard to call it a real off-roader. Frankly, it just looks too sleek to be off the pavement.

Interior

One of the first things I noticed entering the Sorento was a distinct mash-up of upholstery patterns that mixed a textured diamond pattern on the outer edges with smooth surfaces in the majority of the seating area. Dual stitching was very prevalent, as were soft-touch surfaces, and wood on the dash and door panels. This interior felt luxurious and the huge panoramic moonroof is open and airy.

The centerpiece of attention is the large 12.3-inch digital driver cluster. The Sorento SX-Prestige comes loaded with everything you might desire from a heated steering wheel, heated/air-conditioned seats, keyless remote and remote start, dual front power seats, a power liftgate, park assist and a ton more.

The second-row captain chairs provided great comfort with plenty of leg and headroom. Perfect for a road trip, these seats slide, recline and are heated. There are rear A/C vents for passenger comfort and easy access to charging ports on the rear-facing surface of the front seats., and Kia cleverly put USB ports in the back of the front seats. Third-row seating is tight, best for young kids, and not a place for any adult to sit.

High on the dash is a 10.2-inch screen to operate the Bose sound system, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the terrific front and rear cameras and Bluetooth.

My tester featured blind-spot monitoring, forward collision assist, cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, and rear-seat alert if anything or anyone is left in the back — you know long before you ever exit the vehicle. I found the blind spot system to be great, offering a cue in the side mirrors, as well as a full side view of the road behind you when you use the directional.

Performance

The Kia Sorento offers up a turbo 2.5-liter 4-cylinder powerplant that kicks out an appreciated 281 horsepower and 311-pound feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, I found the Sorento tester to accelerate on-demand at an impressive rate that surprised me.

You can activate different drive modes that provide unique responsiveness and ride quality. Sport was easily my preferred setting, though on the highway the comfort setting was the way to go for sure. The fuel economy for the Sorento is 22 city and 27 highway.

As I mentioned earlier, the MSRP for this top-end Kia SUV is $45,120, a great value if ever there was one. Add in the 10-year/100,000-mile warranty and the chambers are all filled — just pull the trigger.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.