Infiniti QX55 is about style and comfort

When you have a dominant vehicle class like the SUV, everything seems to emulate, or partially mimic, every aspect of what is “selling best” these days. In many cases, this copycat formula generates painfully disposable vehicle design. Thankfully, in the case of the 2022 Infiniti QX55, being different comes easily.

First impressions will resonate for a long time after you take a walk around this gorgeous small SUV. The takeaway will undoubtedly be that this sexy Japanese-influenced design can hang with all the other luxury contenders and perform with them.

On the outside, this is a handsome vehicle that offers sculpted body lines and a radically sloping roofline. The raked windshield dives into the front hood’s creases as it pours over the front edge and straight down the extra-wide grille. It looks like an ominous, toothy grin alluding to what may be beneath the hood from the front.

Add the standard 20-inch rims and you have a good idea why the exterior of the new QX55 manages to get so much attention. It is different. It is bold. The 2022 QX55 is offered in three trims: Luxe, Essential and Sensory. This crossover starts at $47,525 with the $1,025 destination fee.

Performance

You know the saying, “Big things come in little packages?” Well, nothing fits this QX55 better, other than maybe “big things come in really stylish little packages!” While defining the QX55 starts and ends with the distinct style offered on the outside and within the cabin, there’s a need to talk ponies and performance, too.

Featuring Nissan’s variable compression 2.0-liter turbo powerplant, which can change on the fly just how much it compresses the incoming air, altering compression from as little as 8:1 to as high as 14:1. This means optimal performance even with variable driving conditions.

I’m not trying to implicate any smoke-and-mirror treatment here, this is an impressive I4 engine that delivers 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The power is there, but sometimes the experience is not an A+. Mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), this type of gearbox is the potential downfall of many vehicles that would otherwise inspire accolades at every level. I did not like how the CVT performed with the I4. Overall, it was quick and fun, but the “jumpy” and inconsistent shifts were too prevalent.

With standard all-wheel drive, the QX55 is rated at 22 mpg city and 28 highway — combined estimates put it at 25 mpg. The whole point of the CVT is to eke out fuel economy — and it does achieve this with impressive numbers.

Cabin

As you might expect from a vehicle that sets a tone on the outside like the QX55, the inside is equally riding its attitude front and center. I have tested the Essential and the Sensory trim levels. One thing is for sure, with each trim level up you get your money’s worth of upgrades.

First things first, the cabin feels tight but sporty with obvious flair put on luxurious appointments. Brushed-aluminum hints in the Essential trim were a wonderful accent against soft-touch surfaces and the swoopy flow of the dash as it wrapped around the front row passengers. The top-end Sensory trim featured a posh maple trim that elevated the cabin to the highest, warmest feel when paired with the leather upholstery.

Keeping in mind this roofline is diving down aggressively on both ends, there’s plenty of headroom for front and rear passengers. Power seating in both rows offers perfect seating positions. Featuring Nissan’s zero-gravity seats in the front row, they accommodate in the most luxurious sense of the word.

The QX55′s cargo area is more than you expect from the outside. Behind the rear, you get 26.9 cubic feet of room; fold down the 60/40-split seats and you get 54.1 cubic feet. This is a lot better than several of the top sellers in this class from Germany.

Because the rear pillars and small rear window hamper visibility, the 360-degree camera system is a huge help with parking or moving in reverse. Some standard amenities like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams, and remote start are included but the really good stuff like the heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, front and rear parking alert, embedded navigation, and even a 16-speaker Bose audio system are great add-ons that come only with higher trims.

My Essential tester landed at $53,425 with a long list of safety and tech features. My top-end Sensory model had most of the kitchen sink and was a stunner at just $60,250, well under similarly equipped models in this space. Overall, this Infiniti is a lot about style and comfort, and maybe a little less about performance, so be sure you know what you must have to survive out

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.