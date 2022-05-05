Thank you, teachers. From the Northwest Herald

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

How the job of teacher has changed - 1922-2022

A ‘kid magnet,’ McHenry High School teacher earns statewide recognition

Haber Oaks’ ‘culture queen’ founded in-school store, owns school’s therapy dog

Thank you letters from students

Woodstock wood shop teacher hopes students develop new skills, confidence

McHenry’s Barry Burmeister, always looking ahead, is calling it a career

Algonquin teacher uses art, games and escape rooms to teach science

Dennis Anderson: Teachers will always have a profound impact on our lives

Social studies class inspires Marlowe Middle School students to ‘make a difference’

STEM classes at Prairie Grove Junior High include ‘pre-med for middle schoolers’

Richmond-Burton teacher creates student-run bakery

Woodstock teaching techniques to help students find success, build family bond at same time

McHenry High School grad ends up teacher – just like her parents

Woodstock District 200 meeting a new variety of student needs

Crystal Lake invests in program to help early learners improve reading

Woodstock North tennis coach, teacher Bart Zadlo builds success with relationships

Harvard High School business teacher helps usher in largest club on campus: ‘If you build it, they will come’

Jacobs High School teacher thrives on building students’ confidence and lasting relationships