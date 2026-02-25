Northwest Herald sports section wins APSE award for Bears coverage

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams avoids the Green Bay Packer pass rush during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Northwest Herald received a Top 10 award this week at the national Associated Press Sports Editors competition for work published throughout 2025.

The newspaper won the honors for event coverage, which includes newspapers of similar circulation size from across the U.S.

Shaw Media’s Michal Dwojak, Joe Aguilar and Joshua Welge won the award for event coverage of the Bears game with the Packers in December of 2025.

The contest, which was held in Las Vegas, was judged by dozens of the top sports journalists from throughout the country.

APSE is a national organization that strives to improve professional standards for sports departments of professional news organizations and to recognize professional excellence among its membership.